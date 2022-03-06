Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $85.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

ITOS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,086. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

In other news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,032 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 441,244 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

