StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

GASS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 185,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,446. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

