Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hailiang Education Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 2,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $354.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.12.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

