The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEO. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $705.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,479 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The GEO Group by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

