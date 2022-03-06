SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will report $112.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.53 million to $112.90 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $90.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $519.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $626.65 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 788,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,780. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

