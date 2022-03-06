Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to post sales of $260.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the highest is $260.39 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $209.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,077,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 361,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,260. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.