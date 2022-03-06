Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.05. 193,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

