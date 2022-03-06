Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.
BAX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.
In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.
