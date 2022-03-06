Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 415,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 160,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
