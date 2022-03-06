Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 415,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 160,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.