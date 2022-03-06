Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 731,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 53,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 487,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

