Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 56.2% in February

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the January 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAHF remained flat at $$2.59 on Friday. Great Eagle has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

