Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

