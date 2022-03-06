SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Capitalization of $17,457.75

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $17,457.75 and $4.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,334,190 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars.

