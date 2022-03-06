SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 853,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 70,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 163,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

