JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.60) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$24.29 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

