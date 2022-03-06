Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.64. 7,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,529. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 180,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

