Origin Dollar Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $157.98 million and approximately $651,029.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 158,827,071 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

