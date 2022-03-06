$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of IR traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.33. 5,120,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,293. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,690. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after acquiring an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

