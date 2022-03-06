Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,420%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrepid Potash.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of IPI stock traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,455. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $948.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,142 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. FMR LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

