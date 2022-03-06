Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will announce $678.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.20 million and the highest is $707.42 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $716.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,270. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

