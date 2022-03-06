Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 702,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
