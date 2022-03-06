Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 702,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

