CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.56. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 783,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

