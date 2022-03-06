Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

MODN traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,064. The stock has a market cap of $863.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

