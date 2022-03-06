PKG Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,679.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $70,770.26 and $1,679.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.41 or 0.06760835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,904.77 or 0.99654235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PKGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.