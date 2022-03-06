Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 29.0%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,505,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of PWCDF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,687. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

