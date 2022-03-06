Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Decreases By 28.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,668,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,999,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 305,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,154. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.