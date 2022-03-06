HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.0 days.

Shares of HLKHF stock remained flat at $$69.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

