Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of ITGR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.92. 138,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. Integer has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Integer by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
