Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of ITGR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.92. 138,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. Integer has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Integer by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

