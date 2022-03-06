Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$0.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.93). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.89) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 769,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

