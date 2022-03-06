Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

