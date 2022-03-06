Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MTRN traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Materion by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Materion by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Materion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Materion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

