Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Increases By 58.3%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

NYSE:NTZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. 9,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.