SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SJW Group stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 111,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.48. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

