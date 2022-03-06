Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $97.88

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.88.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TTGT traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. 238,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,562. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

