-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.22). DoorDash posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DASH traded down $11.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.86. 7,376,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,474 shares of company stock valued at $73,585,091 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

