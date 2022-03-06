Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.29. 443,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.