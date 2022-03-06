Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $121.21

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.58. 1,967,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,077. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

