Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,888. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

