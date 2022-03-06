Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

MRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

TSE:MRE traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.46. 1,327,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,624. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.91 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$8.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

