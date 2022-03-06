Brokerages Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT at $267.00

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. 46,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,342.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

