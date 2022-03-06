Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Decreases By 47.6%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 343,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,614. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

