Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 296,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,327. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $11,642,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 908,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $4,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

