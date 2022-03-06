Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 12,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 26,913,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

