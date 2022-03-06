Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE EFC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 519,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,171. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.