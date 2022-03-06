Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,765. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after buying an additional 83,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

