Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,469,600 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 31st total of 912,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.3 days.

GRBMF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

