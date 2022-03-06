VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 65.3% in February

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EGY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,223. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $373.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

