VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 65.3% in February

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the January 31st total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
EGY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,223. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $373.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 17.57%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
