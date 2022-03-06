IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 62.9% in February

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,978,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.05.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 234,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

