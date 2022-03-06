Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Bank of America by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,568,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,944,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

