Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,416,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 242.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 396,562 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

